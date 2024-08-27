Tunisian President Replaces Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

Tunisian President Kais Saied has made a sweeping government reshuffle, replacing 19 ministers and three state secretaries, including those in the foreign and defense ministries. The unexpected move follows Saied’s recent dismissal of the prime minister and comes just weeks before the country’s presidential election on October 6, 2024. Saied, who took power in 2019, has been consolidating authority since 2021. He now seeks a second term, framing his actions as part of a “war of liberation and self-determination.” However, his government has faced widespread criticism for repressing dissent, with several political opponents and prospective presidential candidates jailed or barred from running. Human Rights Watch has condemned Tunisia’s crackdown on opposition figures, warning that the upcoming election lacks genuine competition. Saied’s reshuffle and the exclusion of key rivals have further heightened concerns about the state of democracy in Tunisia.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS