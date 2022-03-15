Tunis Firm Helps Businesses Reduces their Energy Bill but also their Impact on the Environment

Tunisian startup Wattnow, an IoT smart energy management solution, has raised a US$1.3 million pre-Series A funding round to help it expand across Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 2018 by Issam Smaali, Wattnow helps companies take control of their energy usage through the combination of its plug-and-play hardware and software solutions. The startup’s service enables companies to visualise their energy usage in real time, control and automate certain loads, and receive alerts and notifications when something goes wrong. The data, captured by smart sensors, is analysed through machine learning engines, with these insights accessible on a cloud-based dashboard, empowering companies by giving them access to detailed reports and analytics on their energy usage. Having maintained exponential sales growth despite the pandemic, and securing customers that include retailers, telecoms and banks, Wattnow is now planning on expanding its client portfolio in other African and Middle Eastern countries. As part of Plug and Play Morocco and Plug and Play Middle East’s T5 SDAIA Smart Cities Accelerator, Wattnow has already started sizing up the Moroccan and Saudi markets and building partnerships for deployment.
