Trust Your Struggle

ZAIN ASHER was born and raised in London. She graduated from Oxford University where she studied French and Spanish (graduating with a distinction in oral Spanish). In 2006, she earned an MS from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where she focused on business and financial news.

Asher is a national business and personal finance correspondent for CNN, where she appears across platforms covering the latest news on money and the economy. She often reports from the New York Stock Exchange, covering equities and IPOs and interviewing entrepreneurs and dignitaries. In 2014, Asher was part of a team of reporters sent to Nigeria to cover the Boko Haram kidnappings of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Nigeria.

Asher comes to CNN from MONEY magazine where she covered careers and investing, primarily focusing on stocks, mutual funds, consumer tech stories and workplace advice. She served as a contributing reporter for Forbes.com, where she covered business trend and consumer stories. She has lived and worked in Mexico, France and Nigeria. Asher is fluent in French, Spanish and Igbo (her native Nigerian language).