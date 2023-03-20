South Africa’s leading source of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retail research, insights and training solutions, Trade Intelligence (Ti), recently announced the appointment of public relations consultancy, SamJane Communications, as it’s PR and communications partner.

Founded in 2004, Ti is looking to leverage its deeply rooted industry expertise to entrench its vision of being the leading provider of retail intelligence to help shape trading decisions that amplify industry growth and inspire its evolution. Along with this, the brand also has the ultimate goal of promoting effective trading relationships between all FMCG stakeholders and upskill the best talent across the industry. The partnership between Ti and SamJane Communications is set to strengthen the brand’s voice within the sector.

The PR consultancy will work closely with Ti to develop a targeted growth strategy as well as handle all lines of communication across all the brand’s channels. The primary focus of communication at the outset will be on sharing the success stories that have to date positioned Ti as a leading insights, capability and communication solutions company and then put into play a communication strategy to establish them as the expert in FMCG retail, analytics and reporting.

“When choosing communications partner we were seeking a consultancy that shared our vision of strengthening sustainability within the sector”, says Kerry Elliot, Ti spokesperson. “Our retail insights enable powerful story-telling which in turn equips our key stakeholders with essential knowledge that allows them to trade and engage in the South African FMCG industry successfully. We had to find a partner that we could collaborate with and trust to make sure these stories are told in the most impactful way. SamJane Communications ticked all the necessary boxes for us which made them the obvious choice to be the custodians of our communication.”

For SamJane Communications, the partnership with Ti further entrenches their ability to offer omni-channel, full-spectrum PR and communication services that are consistent and measurable to create real connections. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to be Ti’s communications partner. The brand is firmly grounded within South Africa’s FMCG sector and the chance to build their profile and strengthen their position as industry experts is very exciting,” says Samantha Robinson, Founder and Managing Partner of SamJane Communications.

Another key area of focus is communication around Ti’s expansion beyond South African borders and into the African market. “We inherently understand that our capability-building solutions have the potential to shape business performance. It is a natural progression to extend our understanding of the trends shaping the sector into new markets across Africa. We know where we stand and we know where we would like to be. This partnership is going to ensure that we get there.’ concludes Kerry.

Ti provides retail business research and insights services to over 40 of South Africa’s major consumer goods manufacturers and service providers, including Tiger Brands, Pioneer Foods, PepsiCo, Parmalat and Nestlé, to name but a few.

