Top Ten African Male Runners of All Time

Kipchoge Keino (Kenya)

Born in the Nadi Region, 1940, Kipchoge Keino was the first major Kenyan athlete to have reached the world-class level, making him the forerunner of Kenyan fame in running. His two Olympic titles, his world records, and his personality made Kip Keino a legendary African athlete. He won two Olympic Gold Medals in the 1,500-metre event in Mexico (1968) and in the 3,000-metre event in Munich (1972). He retired in 1975.

In 1968 in Mexico City, the story of Kip Keino was marked in a funny way. He was registered on the 10,000-metre, the 5,000-metre, and the 1,500-metre. Suffering from gallstones, doctors forbade him to run! He decided not to run the 1,500-metre final despite his qualification, especially since he was not cured. One hour before the event, he changed his mind and jumped out of bed to go to the stadium. On his way to the stadium, the bus was stuck in traffic. Seeing that he was going to be late, he decided running the remaining 2 miles to the stadium was his best bet. Kip Keino participated in the races and won it with more than 20 metres ahead of Jim Ryun, who had not been beaten in the 1,500-metre race for three years!

Keino later worked in Kenya helping orphans, and then helped create primary and secondary schools. He now occupies the position of President of the Kenyan National Olympic Committee, where he tries to fight against the departure of athletes to other countries for money.