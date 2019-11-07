The agriculture sector provides the greatest opportunity for impact and development. The sector generates around 21 percent of GDP and employs an estimated 67 percent of the national workforce (of which most are smallholder farmers). Potentially arable land covers 47 percent of the country, but currently, only 15 percent is being cultivated. As a member of SADC and COMESA, Zambia has easy access to growing consumer markets. It is also strategically located near other booming countries, including Tanzania, Angola and Mozambique.

Maize production currently has not done well, with 2013 forecasted to be lower than the previous year. The removal of the maize subsidies will further complicate the crop’s production. As a cash and staple crop for the economy, production requires commercial investment. The government has moved slowly in liberalizing the production around the staple crops, including rice, millet and cassava. Policy discussions and growing production gaps will create vast opportunity over the next five years. For example, the country offers zero corporate tax for the initial five years from the first year profits that are made in the agriculture sector.

Agro-processing of tobacco, soya beans, tea and coffee will fill the coffers as their cash value stays strong and their processed and packaged end-products garner more than 10 times the price in developed markets than the locally sold unprocessed product. Fishery also possesses great potential with 15 million hectares of water and a rapidly growing domestic consumption.