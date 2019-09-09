Kenya has fully embraced the opportunities afforded by technology. The bubbly start-up scene is something to be admired. This has been buoyed by favourable government policies, with the size of the local ICT market now is estimated at around $500 million.

The National ICT Masterplan aims to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness through utilisation of its resources in Business Process Outsourcing and strengthening its capacities to meet future technological challenges. The 2030 vision for BPO is for the country to become the top BPO destination in Africa.

Kenya currently boasts the highest share of population with access to financial services in Sub-Saharan Africa (more than 70 percent). This is largely thanks to the popular mobile money transfer service M-Pesa. Konza City, a modern technopolis is a project by the Kenyan government which promises to drive even more growth in the ICT sector.