Top Five Nations Powering Africa’s Economic Growth

According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund, five African nations—South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ethiopia—contribute nearly half of the continent’s combined GDP, valued at $1.4 trillion. South Africa leads due to its strong financial sector, manufacturing, and mining industries. Egypt ranks second, benefiting from its strategic position and control of the Suez Canal, while Nigeria, in third place, maintains influence through its petroleum sector. Together, these countries dominate the economic landscape, while the remaining 48 African nations contribute the remaining half of the continent’s $2.8 trillion GDP. Meanwhile, the African Development Bank predicts that 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 will be in Africa. To sustain growth, countries are urged to invest in key growth sectors and implement policies to combat rising living costs.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

