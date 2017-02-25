The Africa Show ( formerly my African Passport)

The Travel Africa Show is a weekly show on the award-winning Colourful Radio (www.colourfulradio.com). The show is produced and created by My African Passport. The show offers insights, ideas and inspiration to travel Africa every Saturday from 4pm GMT.

The hosts, Lyande Kaikai and Yolisa Segone, both have a passion for African travel, food and music. The vibrant duo share travel experiences with an aim to encourage travel to Africa. If you are interested in the people and sights this continent has to offer, The Travel Africa show can be your weekly guide.