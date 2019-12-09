The potential in telecom and ICT in Tanzania remains largely untapped. But the potential is too great to ignore and movement in the sector has already showed that the country is on the right track. The government has poured large amounts of capital and energy into the National Fiber Optic Cable network known as the National ICT Backbone (NICTBB). Following its connection to submarine fiber optic cable operators EASSy and SEACOM, bandwidth costs dropped more than 80 percent.

The expansion and upgrade of towers in Tanzania boost mobile usage and leads to a drop in prices. Some experts estimate that mobile usage could match Kenya in the next five to seven years. But even with a growth in usage, there is more to be done to ensure that it adds the highest value to the economy. Mobile banking, for example, has not reached anywhere near its full potential in the Tanzanian market. The country is still very much unbanked with less than 20 percent having a formal bank account. Kenya’s ICT darling M-Pesa has more than 40,000 agents across Tanzania, a clear message about the growing opportunity in the country. More can be done, particularly with the development of local companies as well as with the expansion of other African companies into the country.

The sector will also benefit from government and non-governmental investment in educational programs, including laptop distribution, e-learning, and training centers. It is crazy, says Patrick, a local software developer, but finding Tanzanians experienced in software development, or at least with a strong understanding of the mobile market, is hard. “Local problems, local developers, local solutions will go far,” he adds, “but we do not get the same capital as Kenya.” That should change soon.