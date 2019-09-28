10 Most Sought After Suburbs in Africa

1 NAIROBI, KENYA

Real estate prices in Nairobi have risen fivefold since 2007. This is according to the data from Hass Consult, a Nairobi based property agency. Some of the residential areas in the city where this rise is most prominent include Karen, Gigiri, Muthaiga, Kileleshwa, Lavington amongst others.

KAREN is one of the oldest residential areas in Nairobi. It is named after Karen Blixen, the Out Of Africa writer whose farm originally covered the area. Its selling point is the provision of a blend of colonial mansions and villas coupled with a sense of country life while still able to access the modern bustling city. It also provides a glorious view of the rolling Ngong hills which are at the edge of the Great Rift Valley. The suburb is home to some of the oldest white Kenya settlers (popularly known as KC – Kenyan Cowboys). Be prepared to fork out $687,575 to $785,800 for a 4 bedroom bungalow. Renting here is not cheap either, you will have to pay up to $2,455 a month.

MUTHAIGA is a traditionally ‘old money’ neighbourhood. The suburb blends in with winding roads through lush green hills and valleys with clear water streams that turn in-to quick flowing rivers in the rainy seasons. It is home to wealthy Kenyans, along with diplomats and expatriates. An acre of undeveloped land here goes for $1,178,701.