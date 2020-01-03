10 Most Sought After Jobs in Africa

9 Entertainment

In recent years, Africa’s entertainment industry has caught the attention of the world, with many actors, musicians and filmmakers flooding the international market with their work. The rise of Nollywood, which is Nigeria’s film market, produces about 50 movies per week, second only to India’s Bollywood and more than America’s Hollywood and generating over $590 million annually according to the UN’s Africa Renewal Online. Growth in ICT has greatly assisted the growth of entertainment, specifically with digital migration and accessibility to more channels for content distribution and mobile technology for content to be consumed on a mass scale. With more channels available for programming and an increase in demand for African content, the African entertainment industry is set to become an economic and cultural leader in its own right. In fact, the fastest growth is expected to be seen from the internet and mobile phones, with the mobile video games leading the pack. Apart from transferring money, African consumers use mobile phones to access entertainment and information, and this is set to grow as the African middle class grows.

This industry requires skilled professionals who can bring the imagination to life. Career fields include journalism, linguistics, music, film and television, dramatic arts, sound engineering, events management, radio, fine arts and feature writing for websites and various publications. A bachelor’s degree in Arts, Dramatic Arts, Fine Arts, Film Production and Sound Engineering plus a knack for creativity would serve entrants into this sector well. Sound knowledge in business management and economics will serve creatives well as they will create businesses from their art.

Overall, the entertainment sector is the lowest paid sector, with salaries capping at an average monthly salary of $2,900 if one is in the multimedia field, which specializes in using computers to text, graphics, video, animation, and sound in an integrated way.

The entertainment sector absorbs graduates from most fields, with the important point that one has an eye for talent and creativity. Having a knack for business is also an advantage. A case in point would be current Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa Alex Okosi, who graduated magna cum laude with a double major in Business Administration and Economics from St Michael’s College in Vermont, US and launched MTV Base – the company’s first localized MTV service for Africa- and has been responsible for building and driving the growth of a multimedia portfolio of VIMN, namely MTV, VH1 Classic, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET. Journalism, writing and editing is the second highest paid field in entertainment with an average monthly salary of $2,300. Journalists, writers and editors will soon be in demand as news publications on the continent grow in numbers, as content producers for websites grow and as the demand for African literature grows in popularity with the growth of the continent as a cultural and economic hub.

Social media has also taken the continent by storm, with Facebook being the most popular social media network on the continent, with the biggest markets being in Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria. Social media skills will soon be in demand as businesses incorporate social media strategies into their business, mainly in the forms of marketing and extended communication. The most sought after jobs in social media will be search engine optimization specialists, who deal with analyzing websites and designing strategies to market website content on the internet and thus increasing the website readership; social media strategists, who create and grow companies’ public profiles on social media; online community managers, who interact with a company’s social media community; social media marketing managers, who oversee the design and execution of social media marketing strategies and bring the company’s brand to the forefront and social media bloggers or copy writers, who create content for a company’s social media community. The social media field currently offers annual salaries from $4,700 to $36,000.