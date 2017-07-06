Top 10 Most Popular South African Music Singles

Kwesta Featuring Cassper Nyovest – Ngud

“Ngud” by Hip Hop artist, Kwesta, featuring Cassper Nyovest was one of the biggest singles of 2016. The song, which is off Kwesta’s third studio album, “DaKAR II,” and produced by DJ Maphorisa, was the most playlisted song on South African Radio in 2016 and spent 14 nonconsecutive weeks at number 1. Kwesta was a favourite at the 23rd Annual South African Music Awards, scooping up coveted awards including Highest Airplay of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, and Best Rap Album.

Kwesta also made local hip hop headlines after making a guest appearance on one of the biggest hip hop radio shows in the U.S., Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway.