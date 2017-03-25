Mozambique has the most beautiful dive sites for an amazing experience.
You will experience pristine beaches, a myriad of marine life, great warm weather, and hospitable people who will make your experience an unforgettable one.
Here are the top 10 dive sites to visit while you’re in the country:
Bazaruto Archipelago
A dive in the Bazaruto Archipelago, which lies between the continent of Africa off Mozambique and the island of Madagascar, will leave you in awe.
The archipelago is well-known for its pristine beaches, a wide range of sea life and protected reefs. On a dive in this region, you’ll see dudong, of which a small number exist, as well as humpback whales, whale sharks, sharks, giant lobster, soft and hard corals, and a dazzling array of beautiful tropical fish and starfish.
Dive sites are at a depth of 12 to 30 metres and visibility is up to 40 metres.
Ponta Mamoli
If you’re looking for a secluded and luxurious piece of paradise, then a dive at Ponta Mamoli is a must. Dives are at depths of between 9 and 40 metres, and you will see coral reefs as thick as rainforests and an abundance of sea life including gobies, blennies, wrasse, plenty of large hermit crabs and nudibranchs with blue ridges, green frills, orange and blue stripes. There is also a large cave filled with glassfish and lionfish.
Ponta Mamoli is located 100 kilometres south of the capital Maputo and 25km from the Kosi Bay / South Africa border post.
Ponta do Ouro and Ponta Malongane
Located just a few kilometres from the South African border are Mozambique’s newest dive sites, Ponta do Ouro and Ponta Malongane.
The dive sites are adorned with warm weather, crystal clear beaches, pure white sands and coconut palms. Untouched coral reefs and protected bays will give you the diving experience of your life where you will see sharks, dolphins, game fish, potato bass, scorpion fish, turtles and dozens of tropical fish.
The depths of dives are between 10 and 40 metres depth, with visibility being between 30 and 40 metres. Water temperatures vary from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.
Inhaca Island
Inhaca Island, which is located just off Maputo, is a great diving and snorkeling destination. The island has a wealth of unspoiled coral reefs, untouched fish life, and pristine beaches. On a dive, you will see staghorn, plate coral, moray eel, potato bass, large schools of barracuda and kingfish, as well as an abundance of dolphins, whale sharks, and manta rays.
The maximum diving depth is 30 metres, with visibility reaching between 10 and 30 metres. The average water temperature is 22-27 degrees Celsius.
Pemba
Pemba is a diver’s paradise because it is rich with fish life, untouched coral reefs and pristine beaches that are perfect and beautiful. Here you’ll see incredible marine life while enjoying all that the island has to offer.
There is a range of dive sites to choose from depending on your diving experience. Advanced divers can go on the Farol Ledge dive, which is about 30 metres deep. On this dive you can see big fish, including the snowflake soapfish and lots of coral fish. Another one for experienced divers is the Penguin Shoal dive, which is 30 metres deep and guarantees divers an experience of beautiful coral forests and an abundance of tropical fish.
Other dives include the Playground, which is a shallow wall dive of up to 12 metres on Pemba Bay’s northern peninsula that can only be dived when the conditions are good. Here you can spot a wide range of marine life. The Gap Reef dive is south of Pemba and very close inshore, which has a continental shelf that goes straight down for between 15 and 100 metres with plenty of game fish to see.
Nacala Bay
Nacala Bay, located in Nampula Province, is also a great dive site for beginner and advanced divers, boasting warm waters all year, beautiful coral reefs and an abundance of marine life.
There is a range of dives available based on your diving experience. The Bonito Reef dive is open to all divers and is 32 metres. Here you’ll see beautiful coral gardens and an abundance of tropical fish including leaf fish, ribbon eels, and anglers.
Advanced divers can enjoy the Wall dive, which is a very deep dive that is up to 50 metres. Divers will experience a slope thick with coral which leads to a wall then swim through a wide range of marine life. The Nemos dive is a superb shore dive for all levels up to 20 metres, especially for photographers who’ll be able to capture beautiful marine life pictures. On this dive, you’ll spot a wide range of fish including nudibranchs, triggers, ghost pipe fish and frogfish.
Quirimbas Archipelago
Quirimbas Archipelago’s underwater world is just as fascinating and majestic as its beaches and natural surrounds. There are a number of islands to choose from in the archipelago for the perfect dive.
Ibo Island has awesome dive sites that can reach depths of about 18 metres with a wide variety of reef fish, large schools of fish like Spanish mackerel, reef sharks and rays to see. Advanced divers can visit the Lauras Leap deep channel to see amazing marine life in abundance, and intermediate divers can enjoy Rocha Rocks, which is up to 30 metres deep and offers plenty of plant and fish life.
Vilanculos Archipelago
Vilanculos is located in the Inhambane Province with the Bazaruto Archipelago, and it is just as beautiful and warm as per Mozambique’s other island paradises.
Great dive sites include Baluba Reef, which is awesome for beginner to advanced divers. Here you’ll see the extensive reef and sandy patches, and see rays, sea turtles, and game fish. Advanced divers with lots of drifting experience can dive at Canyon Deep and Marlin Pinnacles and see great amounts of fish, large outcrops of coral and lots of colours everywhere. The pinnacles rise up from the deep and the currents can be strong. The Canyon reaches 33 metres in depth.
Zavora
Zavora is the country’s newest diving spot that promises great beaches and excellent reef diving adventures. Reefs to explore include the inshore reef and deep reef, which remain largely unexplored. Both reefs are quite long, with an opportunity to explore a shipwreck in Klipfontein.
The Deep Reef dive is suitable for advanced divers who will see an abundance of marine life including game fish, manta rays, and sharks. The Inshore Reef dive can be done by all levels of divers who will spot sea turtles, moray eels and a variety of sharks. The inshore reef system also includes beautiful white and red sands, with amazing topography that’s adorned with interesting overhangs and swim-throughs.
Tofo and Barra
Tofo and Barra are not only beautiful with pristine beaches and amazing diving spots, they are also the places to experience Mozambican culture and food.
The most popular diving spot here is Manta Reef, which is famous for its 3 manta ray cleaning stations and dramatic topography. Diving here is mainly for experienced divers with drift experience. Once you go deep into the ocean, about 20 metres or more, you’ll experience a myriad of exotic fish, gullies, overhangs and ledges.
If you’re a novice diver, then Praia de Roche is the perfect diving spot. You’ll enjoy the sights of fascinating topography with white sand, large boulders, hard and soft corals, tropical fish, octopus, and morays.
An interesting diving spot called The Salon is enjoyed because you will see quantities of cleaner shrimp and the busy fish clientele lined up. You will get to explore stone boulders and the sandy bottom while spotting red reef lobster, trumpet fish, and glassfish.