Pemba

Pemba is a diver’s paradise because it is rich with fish life, untouched coral reefs and pristine beaches that are perfect and beautiful. Here you’ll see incredible marine life while enjoying all that the island has to offer.

There is a range of dive sites to choose from depending on your diving experience. Advanced divers can go on the Farol Ledge dive, which is about 30 metres deep. On this dive you can see big fish, including the snowflake soapfish and lots of coral fish. Another one for experienced divers is the Penguin Shoal dive, which is 30 metres deep and guarantees divers an experience of beautiful coral forests and an abundance of tropical fish.

Other dives include the Playground, which is a shallow wall dive of up to 12 metres on Pemba Bay’s northern peninsula that can only be dived when the conditions are good. Here you can spot a wide range of marine life. The Gap Reef dive is south of Pemba and very close inshore, which has a continental shelf that goes straight down for between 15 and 100 metres with plenty of game fish to see.