Top 10 Greenest Buildings in Africa

African Eco-House – Johannesburg, South Africa

In the heart of Johannesburg, surrounded by ancient oak trees, lies a property which is claimed to be one of Africa’s greenest houses. This is true in every sense of the word. The project is a winner of Enviropaedia’s Eco-Logic Innovation award for pushing boundaries in green architecture. Designed by architect Kenneth Stucke, it took almost two years to complete.

The house was constructed with a purpose of being independent from the town council, by being virtually self sufficient and providing everything it needs for itself. It was also supposed to have a wild garden that reflects a natural high-veld scene and attracts as many birds and wildlife as possible. A wetland had to be added to clean the grey water even further than the filtration through the existing filter systems. All the subsoil drainage water and paving runoff had to be caught up and stored in a natural-looking storage dam with a capacity of 60,000 litres to be used for irrigation purposes.

To achieve this, the previous house in the property was soft stripped, and all reusable materials were given to charity. The remaining mortar elements were then used as backfill to the new house. Strict controls prevented any soil contamination, and all products used on site had to be low in toxicity and VOCs.

The new house has three chimneys, and each have an evaporative cooler on top that pushes air through a wet medium. As the hot, dry air passes through the wet medium, the water evaporates and pushes cool, moist air into the openings all over the house. The stone chimneys are mostly covered by a metal screen. These screens are planted up with creepers and have atomizer sprays inside so that the moist air falls down from the misters and cools the areas of the house that open to the outside.

For the most part, the house is enclosed with greenery. This was done with creepers planted in massive planters all around the house. The purpose of the creepers is to cool down the house in summer, but also to allow the sun in during the cold winter months.

The grey water goes through a two-phase digester system, after the filter system, and falls over a rock face to oxygenate the water flowing through the wetland into the storage dam. Interestingly, indigenous fish species and frogs were also introduced into the wetland area and dam.

What makes this project so unique is that everything is codependent on each other – a small ecosystem that depends on every element to be in good working order. The waste-water system supplies the irrigation system and provides the nutrients for feeding the plants, and the plants have to be healthy in order to provide the comfort and quality of the internal parts of the house. Rather than mechanical solutions that get weaker with time, this system will only improve as the plants mature.