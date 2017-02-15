Bongiwe Tutu is a driven author, inspired by universal growth and progress, as we all have an ingrained potential to influence and implement positive change in the world we live in. Tutu holds a Postgraduate in Politics and International Studies from Rhodes University and an Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Wits University. Tutu has delegated as a speaker in the Model United Nations South African Universities (MUNSAU) debating. She has obtained skills training from the Future Journalists Programme, a Highway Africa Initiative, and has also held office as the Media and Communications Officer of the Young Women’s Dialogue, an initiative of the PAN African Youth Dialogue. Bongiwe Tutu is interested in storytelling, depicted visually through moving pictures, the spoken and the written word. She is a skilled video content producer, scriptwriter and an author of fiction and futurism. She is also a skilled fitness and health instructor and a steady marathon runner. The author’s five of most important pillars of life are; to Live. Love. Laugh. Learn. And to Leave a Legacy.