Akin Omotoso directed the award winning film Vaya which will be having its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, 2017. The film was also screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, and at the inaugural Joburg Film Festival in November of the same year. The film also received the “Special Jury Prize” at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival in Nigeria. Omotoso has also directed the films Tell Me Sweet Something, Man on Ground and starred in Lord of War and Blood Diamond among other productions.
“You want to tell a story and hope that it resonates. So for me, from the films that I love that I’ve watched, I know how I feel – you come out of the cinema and its either you’ve laughed or you’ve cried, and felt something. So I’ve always wanted to make films like that,” said Omotoso.
DO THE RIGHT THING directed by Spike Lee
“Set on the hottest day of the summer in Brooklyn, the film is a perfect blend of humour, social commentary and cinematic brilliance.”
DAUGHTERS OF THE DUST directed by Julie Dash
“This film is a true visual feast. The way the African oral tradition is woven into cinematic realisation, the gorgeous cinematography, the music and the performances.”
LUMUMBA directed by Raoul Peck
“An iconic performance by Eriq Ebouaney, Raoul Peck’s astute directing and haunting final image. Perfect all round.”
TOUKI BOUKI directed by Djibril Diop Mambety
“This road movie made in 1973 is one of the wildest and most cinematically visceral experiences you will ever have.”
THE BATTLE OF ALGIERS directed by Gillo Pontecorvo
“It’s greatness is not only in the way the story unfolds allowing everyone’s point of view to be heard, but the style, the black and white treatment lending it a documentary feel is masterful.”
RIFIFI directed by Jules Dassin
“This film is pure poetry. It’s the mother of heist films and is capped off cinematically by a robbery sequence that is wordless and akin to dance. Simply beautiful.”
ROSHOMON directed by Akiru Kurosawa
“Kurosawa’s tale unfolds to challenge our perceptions of truth and plays with what our expectations of this elusive search are. Filmmaking of the highest order.”
BOYZ N THE HOOD directed by John Singleton
“This is a coming of age story that packs an emotional punch. John Singleton’s debut film still resonates today after all these years.”
REAR WINDOW directed by Alfred Hitchcock
“From the vantage point of his apartment window James Stewart observes his neighbours, while recovering from an injury. It is done with such skill that many have copied but none have come close.”
12 ANGRY MEN directed by Sidney Lumet
“Pitting one man against eleven, this film is a blueprint of the study of mob psychology. The fact the viewer is drawn into the story without the aid of flashbacks is testament to the writing, the skill of the actors and the steady direction of Lumet.”