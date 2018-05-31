Tigo Pesa Masterpass QR Payments Solution Goes Live in Tanzania

Tigo Pesa and Mastercard offer consumers faster, safer and simpler ways to transact with Masterpass QR

Mastercard and Tigo announced today that Tanzanian’s can now use their Tigo Pesa app to make quick, easy and secure payments with Masterpass QR. The interoperable QR (Quick Response) solution is now live and ready for Tigo consumers to use it at various stores, restaurants and retail outlets across the country.

Tigo Pesa Masterpass QR removes the need for you to carry cash or physical bank cards, so even if you forgot your wallet at home, you can make a payment using Masterpass QR. You are guaranteed the security of being able to pay for in-store purchases by scanning the QR code displayed at checkout on your smartphones, or by entering an 8-digit merchant code into a feature phone.

“We are extremely proud to be the first and only mobile operator in Tanzania to offer this service to our consumers. This innovation has come at the right time as we are broadening our Tigo Pesa ecosystem. We envisage Tigo Pesa becoming a fully-fledged financial service provider where customers are able to perform a variety of transactions. With millions of Tanzanian’s preferring to use their mobile devices to pay for goods and services Masterpass QR will provide them with a fast, easy to use and secure way to pay for goods and services,” says Simon Karikari, Managing Director, Tigo Tanzania.

Raghav Prasad, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mastercard said, “Our focus is to help Tanzania become a strong digital economic hub in Africa, and through the introduction of relevant technology innovation we will help displace the use of cash and create a more convenient and secure payment sector. The partnership between Mastercard, Tigo and Selcom is a game changer for the country, and will help shape a new digital age of commerce in Tanzania.”

In just a matter of seconds your purchase is complete. Masterpass QR is a fast and convenient digital payment solution that is now accepted at various stores and other acceptance locations across the country including: Puma Fuel Stations, KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, Choppies and Shoppers supermarkets, JD Pharmacies, multiple shops at the GSM Mall and many more.

By downloading the latest version of the Tigo Pesa app, Tanzanian’s will be able to pay with Masterpass QR by following these four simple steps:

Open your Tigo Pesa App and select Pay Merchant Masterpass. Scan the QR code displayed at the checkout through your Tigo Pesa App (you can also enter the 8-digit merchant number). Enter the amount of the transaction. Enter your PIN to authorise payment.

For those who do not have a smartphone or want to use USSD menu, they can pay by following these six simple steps:

Dial *150*01# Select option 5 – Pay Merchant Select option 2 – Pay Masterpass QR merchant Enter the 8 – digit merchant number Enter the amount of the transaction Enter your PIN to authorise payment

In celebration of the launch of Tigo Pesa Masterpass QR in Tanzania, Mastercard has introduced renowned football player – Messi, as the face of the local launch campaign, helping to drive awareness and interest with consumers and merchants alike. The legendary professional Argentinean footballer is the global sports ambassador for Mastercard.