These are the Best Airlines on the Continent

The 2023 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards recognised airlines in Africa, Europe, North America, and South America for providing the best passenger experiences in Cabin Service, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Seat Comfort & Wi-Fi. Ethiopian Airlines was voted the best overall continent in Africa. According to passengers, when it comes to the best cabin service and best entertainment, Kenya Airways came out tops. Royal Air Maroc was chosen by passengers as the airline with the best food and beverage options.

