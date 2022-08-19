The Transformative Power Digitisation can Bring to the African Continent

Nairobi-based Lori Systems, an e-logistics company digitising haulage and providing shippers with solutions to efficiently manage their cargo and transporters, has raised funding from Google to help it to continue to expand across the continent. Founded in 2016, Lori Systems provides supply chain management solutions to cargo owners, ensuring flexibility, reliability, and cost savings. So far, the startup has helped thousands of shippers and carriers move over US$10 billion worth of cargo across the continent, and it is now active in 13 countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Nigeria. Lori secured funding and support from Imperial, an African and European-focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions, back in 2020, and it has now added Google to its roster of investors as it plans to continue expansion to frontier markets across the continent and beyond. This new investment is the third from Google’s US$50 million Africa Investment Fund, which CEO Sundar Pichai announced in October 2021, and also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development centre in Africa – also in Nairobi, Kenya.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA