The Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa

As countries and consumers look at local solutions following the pandemic and with the acceleration of AfCFTA’s goal of driving greater intra-African trade, African brands are starting to re-assert their position in the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands ranking. Upstart brands such as South Africa’s lifestyle footwear brands, Bathu (#52) and Drip (#65) – despite being primarily available in South Africa – have rocketed into the Top 100. E-commerce is making these local brands global, and with a massive growth in retail footprint despite the pandemic and an increase in marketing spend they are quickly establishing themselves. This year’s ranking saw 17 brands fall out of the ranking, heralding a notable return of African brands. When the rankings started, African brands represented 34% of the companies listed. Nigeria’s telecommunications giant Glo (up 31 spots), Ethiopia’s global airline brand Ethiopian Airlines (up 24 spots), e-commerce giant Jumia (up 19) and Ghana’s Kasapreko Drinks – the highest returning entry at #31 after a five-year absence – lead the African surge. Ethiopian, Africa’s most recognised flagship airline, continues its rise after entering the rankings at #51 in 2021. It is arguably the only African airline that effectively weathered the Covid storm, managing to divert its fleet into the movement of goods and cargo. Massive infrastructure investment at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport has undoubtedly enhanced the brand appeal.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS