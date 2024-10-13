The NBA Supports Africa’s Growing Technology Ecosystem

By / / Top 10 News

In its inaugural year, the NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator aims to make a lasting impact on the African tech ecosystem. The program has a clear focus on empowering entrepreneurs by providing essential resources that enable them to enhance their business models and scale operations effectively. The Triple Double Accelerator is aligned with the broader NBA Africa ecosystem, which includes a focus on supporting the creative and sports industries. The program provides early-stage startups with critical resources such as mentorship, capital, and development tools.

BUSINESS INSIDER

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.