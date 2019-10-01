The MBA Tour Brings Career Dreams Closer To Reality

Research has shown that studying further, whether it’s an MBA or a Master’s degree offers a wealth of advantages, especially when it’s offered by a top business school with a good reputation. That is why The MBA Tour is back in Johannesburg. The event will serve to provide potential students with opportunities to further their studies with some of the most renowned and prestigious universities around the world. This year, the event will take place on Monday, 07 October at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, from 17h00.

“The MBA Tour’s sole purpose is to educate prospective students on the components of an MBA degree or a specialized Master’s degree when considering to study abroad. Our previous Tours in South Africa have been very successful, with growth in student registrations year on year”, says Petia Whitmore, Managing Director of the MBA Tour. Whitmore further says, “We are delighted with the interest shown by so many young professionals in the past and it is our aim that students have access to some of the best schools globally to consider for MBA studies or a specialised Master’s degree.”

Both the MBA and specialised Masters qualification allow professionals to take their career to the next level by enhancing their skillsets for further growth. In addition, getting a higher salary after graduation, landing a top management position, or even becoming their own boss are just a few of the extra perks Masters degrees offer.

This year, the following schools will be available at the Johannesburg event:

Arizona State UniversityBoston UniversityColumbia UniversityDuke UniversityHEC ParisHult International Business SchoolImperial College London Simon Fraser UniversitySuffolk UniversityUniversity of ManchesterUniversity of MinnesotaUniversity of Southern CaliforniaNortheastern UniversityINSEAD Washington University in St. LouisWilliam & MaryYale UniversityIndian School of Business

Furthermore, the Graduate Management Admission Council, the custodian and administrator of the GMAT exam, will offer exclusive tips and tricks on mastering the GMAT exam at this year’s event

Most of the prospects, who attend the event are driven by the need to develop their leadership skills, the need to understand how to run a business and to increase job opportunities. In a world where the economy is not looking positive, jobs are becoming scarce, it is important to have a competitive edge when it comes to job opportunities and think out of the box in how to become an active player in the economy.

Additionally, The MBA Tour Johannesburg offers access to schools providing an estimated $170M in total annual MBA scholarship funding. Attending The MBA Tour on October 7th is a great way to learn more about individual programs, as well as scholarship opportunities from attending universities.

Whitmore added that most prospective students do not have the opportunity to source information on campus. To bridge this gap, The MBA Tour grants them the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with admission representatives from top business schools all over the world, collect all the necessary information they require, and have all of their MBA-related questions answered.