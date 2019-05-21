The HACSA Summit, 2019 Kempinski Hotel, Accra, Ghana

The year 2019, marks 400 years since the first enslaved Africans landed on North American soil and the Ghanaian government has declared it ‘The Year of Return’ promising a warm welcome for the African Diaspora and people from all over the world wishing to experience Africa. Boasting an abundance of culture and heritage, beautiful natural sites, and rich history, it’s no wonder that Ghana has made it on CNN Travel’s list of best places to visit in 2019.

Ghana’s coastline is dotted with forts and castles dating back to the era of the transatlantic slave trade. While it is a time for solemn commemoration and sober reflection, it is also an opportunity for communities from around the world to come together to heal the wounds of the past and look to the future. The HACSA are hosting their flagship Summit from 5-11 August 2019, under the theme 400 Years On: Legacy, Communities, Innovation. The HACSA Summit 2019 has received the patronage of UNESCO and is officially endorsed by “The Year of Return, Ghana 2019”. The Summit will be hosted at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.

A unique opportunity to bring together people from Africa and the diaspora

The Summit will examine the 400-year legacy of the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, link, reunite and reconcile affected communities and share examples of

innovation and creative strategies to overcome its persistent effects. International leaders, practitioners, academics, students and investors from around the world will convene at the Summit to have meaningful conversations about innovative strategies for the effective positive transformation of Africa. As part of the program, international speakers with diverse backgrounds will take part in high-level panel

discussions, while academics will cover different aspects of the transatlantic slave trade and its repercussions on the African diaspora today.

An archeological Exhibition will showcase remains from the era of the slave trade, while an Innovation, Trade and Investment Exposition will spotlight African innovation by SMEs and start-ups for the benefit of potential investors. At the Expo, several made in Africa brands, art and crafts will be on display. A highlight of the Summit will be the much anticipated first viewing of an exhibition of archaeological artifacts salvaged from the excavation of the Marine Drive construction site near the Christiansborg Castle, a UNESCO world heritage site associated with the transatlantic slave trade in Osu, Accra.

Safari in Mole National Park

The HACSA Summit program also includes a film screening, a candlelight remembrance vigil, a gala dinner dance showcasing African food, fashion and music as well as guided tours of key heritage sites in Ghana. After the Summit, participants will be offered a choice of regional tours. The HACSA Eastern Slave Route Tour takes visitors to the Royal Senchi Resort on the banks of the Volta River as well as to the Akwamu Royal Palace Museum which houses several valuable ancient artifacts, including a 500 year old Nubia Drum, as well as a mythical 17th century lion skin cloth. The trip also includes a boat ride along the Volta River to the Akosombo Dam, one of the largest manmade lakes in the world. The Northern Tour takes participants to Zaina Lodge, West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge located in Mole National Park. Visitors can go on safari in a park teeming with wildlife, with the possibility of seeing herds of elephants. The Central Region tour offers coastal vistas of fishing villages and sandy beaches and includes the Cape Coast Castle, one of the larger commercial forts, built on the coast by European traders. Originally built by the Swedes for trade in timber and gold, the fort was later used in the transatlantic slave trade, which reached its peak in the 18th century. This is one of the monuments that the Obama family visited during their visit to Ghana in 2009.



The Launch Event for the HACSA Summit took place on April 30th, 2019 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.

Registered summit participants are entitled to a 10% discount on Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Group flights to Ghana when booked from the HACSA website. For a limited time only, conference registration is discounted by 50% of the original registration fee for participants who sign up and pay either on our website or through a bank transfer. To register to become a participant or an exhibitor at the Innovation, Trade and Investment Expo please visit www.thehacsa.org or email info@thehacsa.org.

