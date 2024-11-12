Skip to content

The Development Of Digital Public Infrastructure In Nigeria: A Conversation With Joy Ajoluchipu

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) plays a vital role in enabling access to essential services and fostering economic growth across the globe. For Africa, DPI offers transformative potential, ensuring inclusive digital access and strengthening the region’s competitiveness in the global economy. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, stands at the forefront of this digital revolution. In a candid discussion, Joy Ajoluchipu, a public sector consultant working with the Nigerian government, shared insights on the nation’s progress, challenges, and the future of DPI.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poSyXB75S3c

