The Basic Truth Most Leaders Neglect

As a leader, you’ll always be a target. If you’re a great leader, you’ll be the target of people’s trust, respect, and their admiration. If you’re a lousy leader, you’ll be the target of people’s disappointment, criticism, and blame. You will always be a target. What type of target: that’s up to you. This talk will give you some basic truths you can start using today.

After postgraduate work at the National Shakespeare Conservatory, Alain went on to earn his M.F.A. in Acting Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s acclaimed Professional Theater Training Program, and was immediately hired into the resident acting company of the Irondale Ensemble Project, one of NYC longest running off-Broadway theater organizations.