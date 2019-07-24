The Art Project – Making Dance Permanent

More than 40 artists are collaborating in a group exhibition which opens at the Agog Gallery in Maboneng on Thursday 25 July.

The exhibition, The Art Project #EST.1978, is being held in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the professional dance company and training academy, Moving Into Dance. Each work on the exhibition has been inspired by images from the dance company photographic archive, which has trained generations of talented youth and produced award-winning choreographers, dancers, artsadministrators, teachers and performing artists, as well as 23 dance companies which perform around the world.

The image archives which inspired the works, trace this intrepid, garage-based non-profit from 1978 when it was immersed in cultural resistance with mixed race dance training and performances, along its trajectory in the cultivation and promotion of Afrofusion, rural dance recruitment and financial support, to its present day incarnation of international acclaim and award winning chorographers, as well as its more recent work with disabled people.

The opening night festivities at Agog will include MID dance performances throughout the evening.

The exhibition will run through Sunday 18 August.

Curated by Michela Casciani of Y&M Studios, artists include:

Andrew Orapeleng Ntshabele, Azael Langa, Barry Downard, Carlo Gibson, Corlene Furstenberg, Craig Chitima, Cromwell Ngobeni, Danisile Njoli, Dov Fedlar, Edward Selematsela, Eric Eatwell, Fatima Tayob Moosa, George Halloway, Gordon Froud, Greatjoy Ndlovu, Herman Vervey, Honest Thembelihle Mhlanga, Isaac Mkhwanazi, John Hogg, Kealeboga Tlalang, Khotso Kupi, Layziehound, Lebogang Mogul Mabusela, Leboghang Motaung, Lindo Zwane, Mandi Friedman, Mandy Coppes-Martin, Mark Straw, Nompumeleo Ngoma, Neo Mahlangu, Nkhensani Rihlampfu, Patrick Seruwu, Percy Maimela, Phemo Matlhabe, Ramotoana Mokgomme, Semi Lubisi, Sifiso Temba, Splash Motong, Sthembiso Zwane, Stephen Langa,Thabiso Dakamela, Theko Collin Boshomane, Themba Khumalo, Wendy Adams and Yiull Damaso

For more information about the event, please contact Michela Casciani on 073-106-8233.