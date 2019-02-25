The Annual Gathering For West Africa’s Power & Renewable Energy Sector

#WAFPOW19 is organised in association with the Government of Senegal, the National Power Company, SENELEC, and ANER the Agence Nationale Pour Les énergies Renouvelables. The West Africa Power Summit’s unique format & platform will focus on the ECOWAS region and address the key challenges facing the Power & Renewable sector in West Africa.

To be officially opened by Makhtar Cisse, Director General, SENELEC, the West Africa Power Summit, now in it’s 3rd year, and is the region’s premier power & renewable energy event, bringing together investors, regulators, ministries, national power companies and independent power producers as well as the leading technology solution providers for a 3 day high level, intimate gathering for a series of workshops, roundtables, panel discussion, networking and 1-2-1 Business meetings.

The West Africa Power Summit is organised by Vale Media Group – the Sub Saharan Africa focused Oil & Energy B2B event organiser – who’s network consists of decision makers & senior executives throughout the full energy value chain.

Under the mantra ““Bridging the Financial Gap for Off Grid / On Grid Power Projects in ECOWAS”, WAFPOW19 will provide an exclusive destination for forming essential relationships with the leading decision makers among government, industry and local institutions.

More information is available by visiting www.wafpower.com

Or to register your interest, please contact Vale Media Group by emailing: Claire Hewitson, claire.hewitson@valemediagroup.com