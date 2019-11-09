The Alphabet of Being An African Content Creator

“African’s must accept and embrace they are valuable content creators and have a voice that should be heard on a global digital scale.” William Jackson, M.Ed. 2018

Ideas shared from my experiences as a professor of technology, WordCamp speaker, organizer / volunteer and business owner.

A-Write as if the world is going to read your content. When people read your content they should experience your passion through your words and pictures. Your voice should resonate with pride and dignity.

B-Take the time to read, re-read and edit your content before posting. Remember that you’re not just writing just for you, your writing and representing your culture and continent.

C-Remain humble to the power of your content. Not everyone will agree with your content, they should see you as truthful, honest and authentic.

D-Embrace the diversity of your continent and your nation. Your writings are global content that will travel across the World Wide Web so be sure it travels well.

E-Be authentic with what you want to share, it is ok to use quotes and comments from others that share similar experiences, but there is only one you. You’re the expert of you…

F-Don’t allow bias or racism to taint or spoil your views of your cultural diversity. Telling a story means telling both sides through your eyes and experiences.

G-Chinua Achebe – On the power of storytelling “I write because I enjoy it.”

H-The natural human resources of Africa are abundant. African people of color and culture should not be quick to run to others for support and resources because the very things needed might be right in their backyard.

I-Accept the diversity of your country and your culture, unify and recognize the African Diaspora.

J-Who writes your life story? | Hill Krishnan | TEDxCalPoly https://youtu.be/OscDpHfrtog

K-Travel and visit books stores that may contain literary treasures and share them online. Map your travels to intellectual development.

L-Use paper and pencil sometimes because they inspire a new level of thinking and build thought leadership inside you.

M-Look with different eyes your environment, use places, people, smells, sites and experiences to influence your writing.

N-Use YouTube as a resource to research and learn from great writers like Achebe, Aboulela, Rugero and others.

“The storyteller has a different agenda than the emperor.” Chinua Achebe 2008

O– 25 African Writers You Should Read http://lithub.com/25-new-books-by-african-writers-you-should-read/

P– Don’t look at just one aspect of a culture or society, you should research other diverse areas to get a clear picture of things.

Q-The Danger of A Single Story – https://youtu.be/D9Ihs241zeg What is your story???

R-Write to educate, empower, engage and excite others.

S-Set yourself up as a life-long learner. Maintain your library card both digital and hard copy. Never compromise the value of learning.

T-Taylor your thinking to a “growth mind set.”

U-Remember your voice has power, it can inspire, it can heal, it can motivate, but it can destroy, bring chaos and even death.

V-Think of the legacy you want to create and leave, your words will last forever on a digital platform. What do you want generations to know about you?

W-Teach each generation to love literature by being a role model and inspiration. Teach others their words do matter and their mind is valuable.

X-Girls and women should have equal opportunities to expand their mental abilities. They have the ability to become thought leaders and spark life-long learning in other girls and women.

Y-Never forget the sacrifices that the elders made so that you can continue to rise. Remember if you start to forget you potentially fall back into past ignorance of educational and economic neglect and mental slavery.

Z-Praise God for your gifts, talents, abilities and opportunities. You are so unique that God created only one of you and your voice is unique, authentic and can influence generations” Rumi

by William Jackson, M.Ed. of My Quest To Teach – #MyQuestToTeach