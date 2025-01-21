The 5 African Cities with the Best Traffic Flow

Cities with minimal traffic congestion save time and fuel, reducing air pollution and associated health risks such as respiratory issues. Consequently, efficient traffic management boosts urban productivity, reduces pollution, and improves citizens’ mental well-being. These benefits translate to fewer sick days, reduced healthcare costs, and enhanced labor productivity. Additionally, smoother commutes reduce stress and promote punctuality, creating a healthier and more harmonious urban environment. According to Numbeo’s latest traffic index, Durban, South Africa, ranks highest among African cities with efficient traffic, followed by Namibia’s Windhoek. Port Elizabeth, also in South Africa, Casablanca in Morocco, and Johannesburg, another South African city, complete the top five. These cities exemplify how effective traffic systems can become strategic assets, driving both economic and environmental progress while enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Source: Business Insider Africa