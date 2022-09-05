Questions
- Who is Tapfuma Musewe, what is your background, and what is your involvement with Afrifursa?
I am a trade and investment executive with expertise in connecting African markets and other regions of the world. Having grown up a Canadian citizen, my passion led me to spend most of my working life in several African countries, like Ghana and South Africa. This has given me a unique understanding in establishing business and achieving growth in challenging economic environments. I am also a Managing Director at private equity firm Raygan Mills, which invests in growth companies across Africa. I also take every opportunity to provide mentorship to youth and young founders.
- What is the background of Afrifursa?
Afrifursa is a new way to experience the dynamic people, innovation and opportunities for collaboration that exist in Africa. It was created out of a need to shift the narrative around Africa to a more accurate portrayal of its opportunities for engagement.
- This is the second edition of the Afrifursa Fintech Summit. What is your aim for the second edition?
During the first edition we validated the vast potential in developing a Canada-Africa fintech ecosystem. Following from that, this second edition will have a strong focus on creating and deepening valuable connections across this ecosystem. We have programming that will bring together Talent and Employers, as well as Founders and Incubators/Accelerators and Investors.
During the first edition there were also many questions around the “how’s” – How do you hire talent across borders? How do you attract foreign capital? How do you navigate policy differences between countries?
For this reason, Masterclasses will be offered this year. These engagements will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to dialogue, learn and explore on focused topics. Selected participants will engage with renowned speakers to learn about:
- Venture Capital fund investing in African tech
- The Canadian fintech landscape
- Financial literacy for Youth and Newcomers
- What is the role of Afrifursa Fintech Summit 2022?
The Afrifursa Fintech Summit, AFRIFIN is the platform that brings together dynamic founders, latest innovation, and exciting opportunities for collaboration between Africa and Canada
- Where will the summit take place and how can people register?
AFRIFIN is an 100% online event. Masterclasses will be held on the 17th of September 2022 from 10 am – 1 pm ET/4 pm – 7 pm CAT; the summit itself will be held on the 22nd of September 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm ET/ 4 pm – 10 pm CAT. You are warmly encouraged to register at afrifin2022.
- Are there any new coming projects that Afrifursa will be announcing after the event or during the event?
Yes, for some time we have been developing Afrifursa’s next phase which is to create programming around our 3 pillars – African Youth, African Diaspora and Sustainable Urbanization – all couched in an Innovation framework. We are developing a concept that will enable us to empower African Youth, Newcomers and Diasporans with skills that will help them take the next step in their careers and education. Stay tuned for more info on this!