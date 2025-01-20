Tanzania: Women Play Mancala Board Game to Strengthen Ties

In Tanzania, more women are embracing Mancala, known as Bao in Swahili, a centuries-old African game traditionally played by men. Derived from the Arabic root n-q-l meaning “movement,” Mancala involves moving tokens across rows of pits in strategic turns. Variations range from two to four rows, with players collecting seeds in protected “houses” or moving them off the board. Unlike Western games like chess and checkers, Mancala has seen limited study or professionalization, despite its rich history across Africa and Asia. This growing female participation highlights the game’s enduring appeal and its potential for wider recognition and cultural appreciation.

Source: DW