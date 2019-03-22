Tanzania Sends Relief Food to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique After Cyclone Idai Havoc

Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania said on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 it was sending urgent relief supplies to aid victims of a deadly cyclone that has ravished parts of Zimbabwe, Mozambique and part of Malawi.

Foreign Affairs Minster Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said Tansania will dispatch a total of 24 tonnes of medicine, 17 tonnes of rice and 200 tonnes of maize to help thousands of people displaced by flash floods.

The Minister said Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique will each receive eight tonnes of assorted drugs in addition to seven tonnes of rice to Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Some 200 tonnes of maize will be donated to Malawi.

More than 2000 people are feared to have died in a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique last week. Scores were killed and more than 200 are missing in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Prof Kabudi said Tanzania contacted the presidents of the respective countries and decided to help in the spirit of advancing the unit in Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“We are saddened by the reports of loss of lives and of people being left homeless by this cyclone,” he said, calling upon Tanzanian individuals as well as public and private organizations to consider helping too.

Health Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the Ministry prepared the medical requirements comprised antibotics, dehydration medicines and water purification solution.

The assistance will be delivered by the air Force command of Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF).

The Command’s head of operations Brigadier General Francis Shirma said all the supplies will reach the designated countries on March 19, 2019.

Representing their countries, ambassadors from the three countries were Glad Chembe Munthali (Malawi), Martin Tavenyika (Zimbabwe) and Monica Patrico Clemente (Mozambique). The city of Beira in central Mombique bore Cyclone Idai’s full wrath on

“For the moment we have registered 84 deaths officially, but when we flew over the area… this morning to understand what’s going on, everything indicates that we could register more than 1000 deaths, “Mozambiquan President Filipe Nyusi said in a nationwide address.

“This is a real humanitarian disaster”, he said. “More than 100,000 people are in danger”.

Survivors have taken refuge in trees while awaiting help, the president added.

In neighbouring Malawi, floods killed 122 people and left thousands more without shelter, according to Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

Source The Citizen