Tanzania Denies WHO Report of Suspected Marburg Virus Outbreak

Tanzania has rejected a World Health Organization (WHO) report of a suspected Marburg virus outbreak in the Kagera region. The WHO had flagged nine suspected cases, including eight deaths, within five days, but Tanzania’s Health Minister Jenista Mhagama confirmed that lab tests found no evidence of the virus. According to her, Tanzania, which experienced its first Marburg outbreak in 2023, has strengthened disease surveillance and monitoring systems. Prior to Tanzania’s, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that potential new cases could emerge as surveillance improves, citing Kagera’s status as a regional transit hub. Despite this, the WHO does not recommend travel or trade restrictions to Tanzania, citing the virus’s low global risk. The Marburg virus, a highly infectious Ebola-like disease, has a fatality rate of 50% and no approved vaccine or treatment.

Source: BBC