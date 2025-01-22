Tanzania Confirms Marburg Case After Initial Denial

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has confirmed a Marburg virus outbreak in the country’s Kagera region, despite initial denials from the health ministry. She revealed there is one confirmed case, while 24 other samples tested negative. The announcement follows a WHO report citing nine suspected cases and eight deaths in Kagera earlier this month. Marburg, a highly infectious virus with a fatality rate averaging 50%, causes symptoms like fever, vomiting, and severe blood loss. The government has dispatched a rapid response team to investigate and monitor contacts, including over 300 individuals, 56 of whom are healthcare workers. Meanwhile, the WHO has stated that the global risk from the outbreak is low, emphasizing collaboration over restrictions. However, due to Kagera’s status as a regional transit hub, authorities have intensified surveillance to prevent cross-border spread.

Source: AP