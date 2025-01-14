Sudanese Army Recaptures Key City of Wad Madani

Sudan’s military has reclaimed the city of Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira province, from the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after over a year under their control. The city, a former refuge for displaced families, was captured by the RSF in December 2023 several months after civil war erupted between the army and RSF leadership. The war, ongoing since April 2023, has caused over 28,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, with famine affecting multiple regions. Sudan’s government praised the victory as a step toward restoring stability, with celebrations erupting in the city. The RSF has faced significant losses recently, losing control over key regions, including parts of Khartoum and Darfur. Meanwhile, international bodies have condemned the conflict’s atrocities, with the United States imposing sanctions on RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and investigating allegations of genocide and war crimes.

Source: The Guardian