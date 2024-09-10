Starlink Expands Africa Presence with Zimbabwe Launch

Starlink, the satellite internet constellation company owned by Elon Musk, has launched in Zimbabwe three months after it secured an operating license. However, the company will offer its services via a local partner – IMC Communications. According to the company’s website, Starlink’s hardware will cost $350 with a $50 monthly subscription. However, a cheaper option, called the “Starlink mini,” will be available for $200 and a $30 subscription. Unlike other African countries, where Starlink accepts payment in local currencies, Zimbabwean customers will be charged in US dollars. The company’s launch in Zimbabwe marks its continued expansion into Africa. Last month, Starlink launched in Botswana, taking the number of countries it serves in southern Africa to six.

SOURCE: TECH CABAL