Standard Bank’s Global Markets division has, once again, received top accolades at the 2021 JSE Spire Awards, walking away with seven awards in total.
The highly coveted annual awards marked their 20th year as the benchmark in recognising elite performance in South African capital markets, as voted for by institutional investors.
“This award, being a truly objective measure, is an extremely valuable indicator of our holistic markets operation,” says Alex Davidson, Standard Bank, Global Markets Head of SA Clients. “Receiving positive ratings directly from our discerning institutional clients over the past three years has been an affirmation of the strong performance of our Global Markets operation.
“Our consistent improvements have been the result of an intent focus on nurturing continuing client relationships and developing franchise strength through product development, innovative thinking, research and responsiveness,” says Davidson.
Standard Bank received the following awards:
- Best Forex House
- Best Sales Team (FX and FX Derivatives),
- Best Market Making Team (FX & FX Futures),
- Best Structuring Team (Fixed Income\Inflation\Credit\FX),
- Best Structured Notes Issuer,
- Best Research Team (Credit),
- Best Team (Credit Bonds)
Standard Bank increased its first-place tally to seven awards in 2021, up from five awards in 2020 and four in 2019.
In addition to serving as a benchmark for South African markets as voted for by the largest institutional investors, the Spire Awards also form part of traders’ key performance measurements in terms of their contributions to their relevant organisations.
The voting process is managed by Intellidex, an independent leader in South African Capital Markets and financial service research, covering the trading period from 1 January to 31 December 2021. Voting took place between 15 -21 February 2022, with the winners being announced at a formal ceremony on 31 March 2022.
“Our Global Markets division remains committed to driving the success of our clients’ business across the continent, offering innovative client-driven trading activities focused on Africa,” Davidson adds. “As we continue to refine our processes and capabilities, we look to continuously deliver even better performance for our clients, shareholders and the broader South African market.”