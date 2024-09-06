Spain’s Canary Islands See Surge in Migrants

El Hierro, part of Spain’s Canary Islands, has become a major destination for African migrants seeking better opportunities. In 2023, over 14,500 people arrived on the small island, with numbers continuing to rise in 2024. Migrants, hailing from countries like Senegal, Gambia, and Mali, arrive in boats called cayucos, and the island’s residents, known as Herreños, have displayed remarkable solidarity. Despite challenges, such as limited healthcare resources, locals welcome the migrants with warmth, offering shelter and assistance. Volunteers like Francis Mendoza play a key role in monitoring migrant arrivals and supporting those in need. Usually, the migrants stay on El Hierro for a few days after which they are transferred to larger islands like Tenerife. However, as the number of arrivals increases, concerns grow about the island’s capacity to handle the influx. Still, the community remains committed to aiding the migrants, showing resilience and compassion in the face of adversity.



SOURCE: DW

