South Sudan to Resume Oil Production Following Year-long Halt

South Sudan plans to resume its oil production at 90,000 barrels per day after a nearly year-long halt caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The interruption began in February 2023 when Sudan invoked a force majeure clause, halting oil exports to international markets. However, South Sudan is set to restart production after its northern neighbor lifted the ban on January 4, 2025. Oil contributes 90% of the country’s GDP, making this move vital for its economic recovery. Despite the growing global shift toward green energy, South Sudan has no intention of slowing down its oil production. The country’s petroleum minister, Puot Kang Chol, emphasized that the nation, and Africa at large, will continue to use oil resources for its survival. He affirmed that oil resources are crucial for meeting the country’s immediate needs, including healthcare and food security.

Source: VOA