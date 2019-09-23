South Sudan Oil & Power 2019 Juba, South Sudan

In Juba at the end of October, South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum Hon. Awow Daniel Chuang will announce the country’s 2020 oil and gas licensing round at South Sudan Oil & Power 2019. The Minister also plans to announce a tender for an environmental audit of the country’s producing oilfields.

Minister Chuang is now actively seeking exploration, seismic and geophysical companies to gather and present exploration data at the event. He’s inviting Canadian, U.S. and European companies to Juba to gain a better understanding of South Sudan’s oil and gas sector.

“This is an incredible milestone in South Sudan’s plans to double oil production by 2020. The country has a massive onshore reserve base and vast unexplored areas that make a licensing round very exciting. We are excited to host the announcement of the 2020 oil and gas licensing round at Africa Oil & Power 2019 and South Sudan Oil & Power 2019,” said Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power.

A stable peace deal, the resumption of production at several key oilfields and cooperation with northern neighbour, Sudan, have all significantly improved investment conditions in the country’s energy sector.



The event on 29 and 30 October will host panels on finance, oilfield technology and community development. Under the theme Focus on Finance, SSOP 2019 is held under the auspices of H.E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, and kicks off with a grand inauguration and gala dinner sponsored by Trinity Energy on October 28.

