SAMA-Nominated Afropop and Jazz sensation Nomfusi, has returned home from her European tour with a new single release “IQAQA”- the first single from Nomfusi’s forthcoming album titled “The Red Stoep”. An afropop jazz-infused single, Iqaqa is a song about a love relationship which uses a Xhosa idiom “Iqaqa aliziva kunuka” meaning “the skunk does not smell itself” which highlights how people often are unable to recognize their own faults.
Inspired by her own life events, the single was written while she was on a European tour in the mountains of Austria and an argument with her partner. Away from her relationship frustration, she created a fictional storyline of a woman leaving her relationship because of a man being too much of “Iqaqa”.
Speaking on her return to South Africa “ I’m so excited to be back home where I draw my musical inspiration from. I always preserve the isiXhosa language in my music because it’s my mother tongue and in a way, I always feel more connected to home no matter where I am in the world. Touring Europe and parts of Canada has been a blessing but being home is the greatest blessing of all”- says Nomfusi.
“The Red Stoep places Nomfusi’s voice at its heart. Its evocative power allows her to traverse social issues as effortlessly as matters of the heart and spirit and draws us together in this time of great need.” – Songlines Reviews (UK)
Throughout her career Nomfusi has given riveting performances across Europe and Canada in telling her stories through music at prestigious festivals such as WOMAD UK, AFRIKADEY (CA), FMM SINES (PT), LUGANO JAZZ (CH) just to name a few. She opened for superstar Lionel Richie at STIMMEN FESTIVAL in Germany and starred on stage with Hugh Masekela, Angelique Kidjo, Dorothy Masuka, Hotsticks Mabuse and Sibongile Khumalo.
Nomfusi was chosen to portray the character of Miriam Makeba in the long-awaited film about the life of Nelson Mandela “Long Walk To Freedom.”
Nomfusi’s life story has been captured widely in the media. Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records, who discovered Bob Marley, Angelique Kidjo and U2 said of Nomfusi after viewing a touching SABC documentary of her life and music: “What a terrific young artist, her genuine concern for her community and beyond comes through SO strongly.”