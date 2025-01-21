South Africa Police on the Hunt for Illegal Mining Boss

South African police are pursuing James Neo Tshoaeli, an alleged “kingpin” of illicit mining, following the rescue of over 240 miners and the grim discovery of 78 bodies at an abandoned Stilfontein gold mine. Tshoaeli, accused of torture, hoarding supplies, and causing deaths underground, reportedly escaped with the help of rogue officials. Police are investigating his escape, vowing accountability. The miners, many of whom were undocumented migrants, had been trapped since November due to a police blockade to curb illegal mining. Activists have criticized the authorities, accusing them of overseeing a “massacre.” However, the police defended their actions, stating that they were combating criminal networks. They accuse kingpins like Tshoaeli of controlling supplies and preventing miners from surfacing. The rescue operation, mandated by court order, marks the end of months-long standoffs at the mine.

Source: BBC