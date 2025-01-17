South Africa Mine Rescue Ends with Heavy Toll

South African police have concluded a rescue operation at an abandoned gold mine in North West province, recovering 78 bodies and rescuing 246 survivors, some of whom had been trapped underground since July. The miners, accused of illegal mining, endured dire conditions, with many of them emaciated and barely able to walk after their rescue. Activists blame the government for neglecting the situation, citing its earlier decision to cut off food supplies to the miners. The tragedy highlights South Africa’s broader illegal mining crisis, with over 6,000 abandoned mines exploited by unregulated miners, often linked to criminal syndicates. Civic groups allege more bodies remain underground, while the survivors, many of whom are foreign nationals, face arrest. Calls for an independent inquiry into government actions grow, as critics label the incident a severe failure of state responsibility in addressing illegal mining and safeguarding lives.

Source: The Washington Post