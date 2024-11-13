Somaliland Election: Balancing Independence Aspirations and Regional Alliances

Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia, is set to hold its presidential election, potentially ending two years of political instability. Although Somaliland’s independence is not internationally recognized, experts believe the election will reinforce its democratic image within the international community. Meanwhile, a recent agreement with Ethiopia over land leases and trade has heightened regional tensions, especially with Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory. This agreement led to diplomatic fallout between Somalia and Ethiopia, with repercussions for regional alliances. In addition to political challenges, Somaliland faces internal issues, including clan conflicts in regions like Las Anod and economic struggles such as inflation and unemployment. As a result, whoever wins the election will have a lot to do in ensuring Somaliland’s fate amid its quest for global recognition.



SOURCE: DW