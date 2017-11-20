Smart City, Smart Nation, Smart Africa

Definition of a Smart City:

A smart city is measured by the efficiency with which resources, like energy and water, is provided. The goal is to make sure that the city prospers in the future while enhancing the quality of life of its people. To determine that, it is essential to look at the backbone of the infrastructure of that city and to make sure that it can support the advances in technology.

However, from a government point of view, this cannot happen if the right people are not employed to help develop, build and activate the necessary systems. The objective is to grant access to people to be connected, for example, to the municipality.

The first step to rectify this problem, according to Johann Mettler, City Manager of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is to look at how service provision is connected internally, within specific institutions. He uses the example of having the necessary traffic cameras set up, within the perimeter of the city, but then not having the infrastructure which allows this data to speak to the required systems.

So, although there are systems and connections in place, there is no system integration between them. To become a fully functional smart city, proper systems must be connected.