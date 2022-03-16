South Africa’s favourite entrepreneur and founder of skinny sbu socks took to social media earlier this year to announce his partnership with Music’s Biggest Night® the 64th GRAMMY Awards and Distinctive Assets as part of this year’s official gift bag.
The iconic official GRAMMY® Gift Bag will be given to the show’s presenters and performers at the official backstage GRAMMY Gift Lounge and will include a pair of skinny sbu socks.
To celebrate his wins, Sibusiso ‘Skinny Sbu’ Ngwenya together with Standard Bank, DIAGEO, SEDA and the NYDA will be hosting friends of the brand for what he calls a night to remember. The launch party will take place on Friday.
“From day 1 of skinny sbu socks in April 2013, the dream has always been to take over the globe and 2022 is the year to unlock great possibilities. Before I get launched to the astrosphere, I will be giving thanks to individuals who’ve supported my business journey over the past 9 years by hosting a night to remember in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. I will be breaking bread with my mentors, friends, family and select skinny sbu socks customers.” – Sibusiso ‘Skinny Sbu’ Ngwenya
The GRAMMYs will take place on Sunday April 3, to be held for the first time in Nevada – Las Vegas and will be hosted for the second time in a row by South African born Comedian Trevor Noah.
Skinny Sbu with the help of Standard Bank will be making an official announcement of his USA Media Tour, with some confirmed dates in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The tour forms part of his amplification strategy for his partnership with the Recording Academy and is set to appear on daytime and late-night American shows.
“In partnering with dynamic entrepreneurs like Skinny Sbu Socks, Standard Bank is demonstrating that all dreams matter, and we can always find new ways to make them become reality as they take uncharted paths leading to their growth,” says Jenine Zachar, Head of Enterprise & Direct Banking Propositions. “As a provider of broad-based client solutions to a wide spectrum of small, medium and large commercial businesses across the continent, we recognize our role in supporting entrepreneurs in their journey to start, manage and grow their businesses.
“Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) will be the key drivers of Africa’s growth, and we believe in putting the dreams and aspirations of young businesspeople at the forefront of unlocking great possibilities. Through this partnership, we want to make a significant contribution to the process of helping to mould a unique cultural identity for the African continent,” Jenine says.