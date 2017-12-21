On the sidelines of the Africa Energy Forum

Off-grid Renewables in Africa: What Are We Talking About?

The topic of off-grid renewables was one of the important issues discussed during the Africa Energy Forum. Although the electrification of Africa through renewable energy solutions is a hot topic and carries many hopes, it also carries many uncertainties.

Access to electricity is a huge challenge in Africa. For rural areas in particular, the electrification of Africa is a colossal project that will require investments and time. According to the International Energy Agency, more than 620 million people are currently without electricity, and many of them cannot be connected to a medium-term power grid. It is in this context that “off grid” solutions are developing, especially “solar home systems” (SHS). Solar home systems are light electrification solutions that are able to light up and power a few USB plugs using photovoltaic equipment. These systems are gaining momentum and receiving increased attention from specialized media, industry, and international institutions. The offer is technological, innovative, and accessible.

Solar Home Systems, or “solar kits”, are not new; in fact, they have been used for rural electrification in many countries since the 2000s. However, there has been a decline in the price of photovoltaic technologies since 2008, resulting in the emergence of new products. We are seeing SHS become increasingly technological, reliable, and ergonomic. Many startups, including some African businesses, are even inventing new models. Some benefits that this electrification brings to its users include: light for reading, access to homework, access to the internet and the news, access to social networks, the ability to work after sunset, and the ability to charge a phone. It can also help communities light their streets and the squares of their villages. It may seem trivial, but in a small village far from the city, darkness falls quite quickly; activity stops almost completely in the absence of urban lighting.

In recent years, the lower cost of solar technologies has greatly boosted the deployment of off-grid solutions in Africa; however, what is more needed now is government-provided facilities to encourage investments and projects targeted at extending off-grid solutions. Thanks to their technological and economic innovations, the SHS offer populations in Africa’s remote areas a concrete solution to one of their major problems. Nonetheless, it is important to remain attentive: these new models are not yet proven, and there are still many obstacles – such as business environments, electricity prices, financing, and quality – that must be overcome in order to reach maturity.

Everything remains to be demonstrated on the long term; some villages are true “cemeteries” for solar panels, collecting remnants of previous state-funded or donor-funded rural electrification programs. This reality should encourage us to exercise caution and perseverance to strengthen and enhance the robustness of the models. It is also important to keep in mind that these systems deliver limited power and do not meet the needs of income-generating activities, which require a more powerful and stable power supply (for example, the ability to power an engine or a refrigerator).

The national network or local networks (“mini grids”) are still the preferred solutions for development of economic activities. From there it is necessary to bring together various initiatives of electrification on a territory (national network, mini-grids, SHS, etc.) under the same strategic vision and adapted governance.

Despite truly innovative and exciting offers, we currently do not have enough perspective or knowledge to predict a future for SHS. In any case, their development is part of an even wider movement of innovation in Africa – one in which several technologies, trends, and sectors converge through outlets such as mobile internet, fintech, big data, and crowdfunding. This achievement certainly deserves attention.