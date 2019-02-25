SHECAN The Annual Leading Women Entrepreneurship Event Kicks Off March 8th

Featuring Ministers panels, along with over 50 speakers

Content zones in on “successful failures”

SHECAN -The leading women entrepreneurship event in the MENA region- is kicking off its 3rd edition on March 8 at the Greek campus in Downtown Cairo. This year, the conference theme will be “Successful failures”, which focuses on highlighting the different challenges and hurdles faced by the startups. Throughout the whole day, empirical cases will be presented on how innovative thinking alongside creativity, technology and capital can turn failures into success stories.

The annual event hosted by Entreprenelle – A mission driven social enterprise- will feature talks by their Excellences the Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs Mrs.Nabila Markam, The Minister of Social Solidarity Ms.Ghada Wali and the Minister of planning, Administration and Reform Dr. Hala El Saeed.

The speaker line-up this year features prominent figures from Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as influential figures from the region such as: AbdelHamid Sharara Founder of RiseUp, Radwa Hassan and Raghda El Sheemy, Radio 9090 presenters, as well as Manal El Alam, Arab celebrity Chef and investor. The event will host various panel discussions, workshops, mentorship sessions, pitch competition and an exhibition of the participating startups to provide the attendees with insights on managing any grueling experiences.

“Over the past two years, our mission has been to support and empower women, through bringing together idea-focused activities, all aimed at fostering inspiration and provoking conversations that would motivate and educate the attendees on how to grow their professional and personal lives,” Said Rania Ayman, Founder of Entreprenelle. “However, the women entrepreneurship ecosystem is rapidly growing, which encouraged us to choose “Successful Failures” theme to arm the ecosystem with learnings and techniques that will underpin their journey,” Added Rania

Last year, the event was attended by over 2500 people from different governorates, including Cairo, Alexandria and Mansoura. It had brought around 40 community partners and featured talks, panels and workshops that were delivered by over 30 speakers.