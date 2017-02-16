You founded the Winter Ankara Festival (WAFE), tell us more about it?

The idea of having this event started as a conversation between myself and Terrence Ngulube. We realized that most fashion shows in Malawi are based around the summer season, the lake and the capital city. We got another friend in the conversation and WAFE was founded. Years later, the three of us formed The Creatives, a fashion events management company that is now a collective of fashion designers, models, photographers and artists.

The aim of WAFE is to provide a platform for people in the fashion industry to network and connect while promoting youth entrepreneurship as most designers and models in Malawi are the youth.

We also have a CSR project called WAFE CARES, which is an initiative that aims to teach secondary school students about creative recycling and using their talents. We had our first WAFE CARES on 31st May at Zingwangwa Secondary School. It was encouraging to see that young people are interested in eco-friendly fashion.