Seychelles and South Korea to Strengthen Cooperation

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Seychelles, H.E Mr. Jung Kang, met with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Wednesday 25th September 2024, to discuss cooperation issues.

The meeting focused on the outcome of the 1st Korea-Africa Summit held in June 2024, in Seoul and the two diplomats agreed that the areas in which cooperation could be strengthen include renewable energy, digital technology, Tech4Africa Initiative and trade.

The signing of the Visa Waiver Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders, the conclusion of such an agreement for normal passport holders, and the Seychelles-South Korea Joint Commission were also discussed.

